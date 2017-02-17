Sports Listen

Police detain shooter near California zoo; many shots fired

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 2:13 pm < a min read
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a gunman who fired numerous shots Friday morning in east Oakland near the Oakland Zoo has been disarmed and is in police custody.

The East Bay Times reports (http://bayareane.ws/2kRPLwY) there were unconfirmed reports that the shooter was shot at by Oakland police.

It’s unclear if he was wounded. He was being loaded into an ambulance Friday morning.

No one else was reported injured.

Multiple gunshots were fired, and some buildings in the area were hit.

Calls to an Oakland police spokeswoman were not returned Friday morning.

A nearby stretch of eastbound Interstate 580 has reopened, and a shelter-in-place order for the area has been lifted.

Information from: KRON-TV.

