Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceDoDSocial mediaFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police have DNA profile…

Police have DNA profile of killer of runner in Massachusetts

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 1:14 pm 1 min read
Share

PRINCETON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities investigating the death of a New York City woman killed while out running near her mother’s Massachusetts home last summer now have a DNA profile of the suspect, a district attorney said Thursday.

Based on the profile, and tips from the public, the suspect in the slaying of Vanessa Marcotte is a Hispanic or Latino man, about 30 years old, with light- to medium-toned skin, an athletic build, and is either balding or has short hair, Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said during a news conference.

“There are people that have perceptions, for example, of what that person might have looked like, what race he might be, we’re kind of narrowing this down, tailoring this to this specific person that we’re looking for,” Early said.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

He did not say how the DNA was recovered, but said it has been compared to national criminal DNA databases without success.

Advertisement

Marcotte, 27, was killed Aug. 7 while visiting her mother in the small town of Princeton in central Massachusetts. Her body was found in woods about a half-mile from her mother’s home.

Marcotte grew up in nearby Leominster and worked as an account manager for Google in New York.

The suspect likely would have had scratches on his face, neck, hands and arms after the attack, and was thought to be driving a dark-colored SUV.

Early urged anyone who knows someone who fits the description to call police. Investigators have already received about 1,300 tips, he said.

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police have DNA profile…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1945: U.S. flag raised on Iwo Jima

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor takes a bearing aboard USS Donald Cook

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6605 0.0001 0.61%
L 2020 25.0707 -0.0027 1.04%
L 2030 27.7800 -0.0065 1.48%
L 2040 29.8366 -0.0094 1.70%
L 2050 17.0719 -0.0068 1.91%
G Fund 15.2394 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.5464 0.0120 0.23%
C Fund 32.6799 -0.0318 1.90%
S Fund 43.2654 -0.1702 2.16%
I Fund 25.7181 0.0575 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.