Police investigate anti-Muslim flier at Louisiana mosque

BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — Louisiana police are investigating an anti-Muslim flier pasted onto a sign in front of a mosque.
Bossier City spokesman Mark Natale (nah-TAH-lee) says the letter-sized flier reads “Imagine a Muslim-free America.”
Natale says a second flier reading “What made America great: Blood and Soil” had also been stuck onto the brick sign.
Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.
He says both fliers carry the name American Vanguard, which identifies itself on its website as a white nationalist group. The Southern Poverty Law Center has identified it as a white supremacist group.
Natale says identical fliers are available on the organization’s website. American Vanguard did not immediately respond to an emailed query.
KSLA-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2kys7ET ) that the Council on American-Islamic Relations is asking authorities to investigate the placement of the fliers as a hate crime.