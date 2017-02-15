Sports Listen

Police investigate anti-Muslim flier at Louisiana mosque

By master February 15, 2017 3:59 pm < a min read
BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — Louisiana police are investigating an anti-Muslim flier pasted onto a sign in front of a mosque.

Bossier City spokesman Mark Natale (nah-TAH-lee) says the letter-sized flier reads “Imagine a Muslim-free America.”

Natale says a second flier reading “What made America great: Blood and Soil” had also been stuck onto the brick sign.

He says both fliers carry the name American Vanguard, which identifies itself on its website as a white nationalist group. The Southern Poverty Law Center has identified it as a white supremacist group.

Natale says identical fliers are available on the organization’s website. American Vanguard did not immediately respond to an emailed query.

KSLA-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2kys7ET ) that the Council on American-Islamic Relations is asking authorities to investigate the placement of the fliers as a hate crime.

U.S. News
