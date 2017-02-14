Sports Listen

Trending:

CongressEPAGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police: Man charged after…

Police: Man charged after grabbing, kissing transit officer

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 1:25 am < a min read
Share

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — Police have charged a man after they say he forcibly kissed a public transit worker in suburban Philadelphia.

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority police say a man grabbed a SEPTA transit officer who was patrolling a terminal in Upper Darby Monday afternoon and then kissed her. The officer was able to escape unharmed.

SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel tweeted out his support for the officer and called the offense “outrageous”.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

The man was arrested and charged with assault along with other offenses. Police have not identified him.

Advertisement

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police: Man charged after…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1861: First Medal of Honor awarded

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

The National Archives Rotunda Sleepover

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended