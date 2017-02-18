Sports Listen

Police: Man charged in shooting death of Chicago toddler

By master February 18, 2017 9:50 am < a min read
CHICAGO (AP) — A 26-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting a 2-year-old boy in Chicago.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi announced Saturday that Devon Swan has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Lavontay White, who was killed while in the backseat of a car. Lavontay’s uncle, 26-year-old Lazaric Collins, also was killed in Tuesday’s shooting. A pregnant woman who was driving the car was wounded.

The shooting was captured on video streamed live on Facebook. Police believe Collins was the intended target of the attack, which stemmed from a disagreement with a group of individuals.

There is no phone listing for Swan in Chicago to pursue comment on his behalf.

Lavontay was one of three children fatally shot within days of each other in Chicago.

Topics:
U.S. News
