Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police: Man tied up…

Police: Man tied up family members, arrested after 1 escapes

By master
and The Associated Press February 26, 2017 11:55 am < a min read
Share

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (AP) — Police near Cleveland say a 34-year-old man kidnapped three family members and was taken into custody after his aunt escaped a basement where she had been tied up.

Authorities say the man was visiting his father Friday in Willoughby when he used chloroform to overpower him and then tied him up in the basement. Police say he lured his mother and aunt to the house where he tied them up, too.

They say the aunt escaped Saturday and called 911. The man left, but police found him later Saturday.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

Investigators say they found handcuffs and zip-ties in the basement.

Advertisement

A bomb squad also searched the man’s apartment in downtown Cleveland to make sure no one was being held there.

The man hasn’t been charged yet. Police said Sunday no new information was available.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police: Man tied up…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.