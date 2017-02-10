Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police: Ohio college student…

Police: Ohio college student was shot to death

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 3:22 pm < a min read
Share

GROVE CITY, Ohio (AP) — Police say an Ohio college student whose body was found near a park had been shot, and they are investigating the death as a homicide.

Grove City police said Friday that the body of 21-year-old Reagan Tokes was found near the entrance of Scioto Grove Metro Park on Thursday afternoon.

Police in the Columbus suburb say the Ohio State University student was last seen Wednesday night leaving a Columbus cafe where she worked. Columbus police confirmed that they had taken a missing person report Thursday evening on Tokes.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

Authorities say Tokes’ car later was found in Columbus.

Advertisement

Ohio State University says Tokes was majoring in psychology. She was formerly from the Toledo area.

Police didn’t immediately release any additional details on their investigation.

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police: Ohio college student…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended