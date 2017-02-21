Sports Listen

Trending:

DUNSDoDFirst 100 DaysHigh-Risk ListMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police say 2 arrested…

Police say 2 arrested for vandalism at mosques in Arkansas

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 12:49 pm < a min read
Share

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — Police say two Fort Smith men have been arrested for vandalizing mosques in the western Arkansas city.

Police on Tuesday said 19-year-old Craig Wigginton and 20-year-old Abraham Davis are being held on felony charges of first-degree criminal mischief and that more arrests are possible.

Sgt. Daniel Grubbs has said profanities, swastikas and phrases such as “Go Home” and “Go Back to Your Country” were painted on the Masjid Al Salam Mosque and the Fort Smith Islamic Center in October.

Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.

Jail records show the suspects are being held on $15,000 bond. No attorney is listed for either.

Advertisement

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police say 2 arrested…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1885: Washington Monument dedicated

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors handle lines during a small boat operation aboard USS Nimitz

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6409 0.0038 0.61%
L 2020 25.0260 0.0068 1.04%
L 2030 27.7096 0.0094 1.48%
L 2040 29.7502 0.0110 1.70%
L 2050 17.0168 0.0065 1.91%
G Fund 15.2344 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.5362 0.0237 0.23%
C Fund 32.5153 0.0549 1.90%
S Fund 43.1201 0.0607 2.16%
I Fund 25.6715 -0.0650 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.