Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay RaiseHiring FreezeFOIAExecutive OrderMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police testing blood, tooth…

Police testing blood, tooth from missing man’s pizza shop

By master February 1, 2017 11:08 am < a min read
Share

OLD FORGE, Pa. (AP) — Police are testing a tooth and some blood found in the northeastern Pennsylvania pizza shop owned by a man who hasn’t been seen in a week.

Lackawanna County District Attorney Shane Scanlon says authorities are concerned for the safety of 58-year-old Robert Baron. He was last seen Jan. 25.

Since then, investigators searched his business, Ghigiarelli’s Restaurant in Old Forge. They say they found a tooth in the sink and a bloody blanket. Blood also was found on the door and inside the car Baron was driving.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Old Forge Mayor Robert Mulkerin has urged residents to stop speculating about Baron’s fate on social media, saying the businessman’s family “is looking at this and it’s not good.”

Advertisement

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police testing blood, tooth…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

2003: Space shuttle Columbia breaks up while entering the atmosphere over Texas

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended