Police: Wal-Mart customer fatally shoots would-be thief

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say a customer who fatally shot a man suspected of stealing diapers from a Wal-Mart store in Florida also injured a second person.
Orange County Sheriff’s Capt. Angelo Nieves tells local news outlets that three men left the store in Orlando with stolen items Saturday and were loading the merchandise into a vehicle when a store employee approached them.
An armed customer heard the commotion and came to the employee’s aid.
Nieves says the customer thought 19-year-old Arthur Adams was going for a gun and fired his weapon. Initially deputies thought the customer only shot Adams but later learned a juvenile girl sitting in the vehicle was hit in the leg. She fled the scene and went to a hospital hours later. A third suspect is still being sought.