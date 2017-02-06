Sports Listen

Trending:

Bug BountyHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysWhistleblowersMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police: Wal-Mart customer fatally…

Police: Wal-Mart customer fatally shoots would-be thief

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 11:49 am < a min read
Share

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say a customer who fatally shot a man suspected of stealing diapers from a Wal-Mart store in Florida also injured a second person.

Orange County Sheriff’s Capt. Angelo Nieves tells local news outlets that three men left the store in Orlando with stolen items Saturday and were loading the merchandise into a vehicle when a store employee approached them.

An armed customer heard the commotion and came to the employee’s aid.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

Nieves says the customer thought 19-year-old Arthur Adams was going for a gun and fired his weapon. Initially deputies thought the customer only shot Adams but later learned a juvenile girl sitting in the vehicle was hit in the leg. She fled the scene and went to a hospital hours later. A third suspect is still being sought.

Advertisement

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police: Wal-Mart customer fatally…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1911: Ronald Reagan born

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Puppy all-stars and Webb telescope

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended