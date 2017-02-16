Sports Listen

Precautionary evacuation after derailment in north Louisiana

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 5:07 pm < a min read
MONROE, La. (AP) — Police in the northeast Louisiana city of Monroe say an afternoon train derailment led to the precautionary evacuation of buildings within a block of the site.

Police Detective Reggie Brown says no injuries were reported in the accident, which happened around 2 p.m. Thursday. About five cars were involved.

Brown says none of the train cars leaked, but an evacuation was ordered because they held hazardous materials. Details on what they were carrying were not immediately available.

The accident happened on Louisville Avenue, a major thoroughfare in Monroe. The cause of the accident isn’t known.

Brown said police were awaiting the arrival of heavy equipment to right the cars.

