Preschool teacher charged with sex assault of 3-year-old

By master February 16, 2017 8:19 am < a min read
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A preschool teacher at a suburban Philadelphia Roman Catholic school has been charged with sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl.

According to an affidavit, 32-year-old Michael Barbee, of Yeadon, Pennsylvania, is accused of forcibly touching the girl during nap time. Online court records don’t list an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Barbee teaches at Saint Francis of Assisi School’s Early Learning Center in Norristown.

Kenneth Gavin, a spokesman for the archdiocese, says Saint Francis Parish placed Barbee on administrative leave Friday after learning of the criminal investigation.

He says the charges are “serious and disturbing.”

Police say they began investigating Barbee after the child complained of pain.

Barbee faces multiple child sex assault counts.

U.S. News
