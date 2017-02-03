Sports Listen

Protests erupt at NYU amid event by conservative speaker

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 12:28 am < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Fights have broken out at a protest at New York University amid an appearance by a conservative speaker, who school officials say was hit by pepper spray.

Gavin McInnes was invited to speak on campus Thursday night by the NYU College Republicans. McInnes is an actor, comedian and co-founder of Vice Media.

His appearance sparked a protest by another group called the NYU Anti-Fascists, who said that McInnes has a track record “of using incendiary language.”

WNBC-TV (http://bit.ly/2kySPRv ) reports that when McInnes arrived, chaos erupted.

NYU spokesman John Beckman says fights broke out and McInnes was hit with pepper spray. Beckman says McInnes tried to continue with the event, but stopped when protesters rushed into the room.

Police arrested a number of people. It’s unclear exactly how many.

___

Information from: WNBC-TV, http://www.nbcnewyork.com

