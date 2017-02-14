Secretly recorded comments lead to teachers’ reprimand

BANGOR, Mich. (AP) — Six western Michigan teachers have been reprimanded and a school secretary has resigned after they were secretly videoed saying whether they would have sex with, marry or kill certain co-workers and students.
WOOD-TV and WZZM-TV report that the six-minute cellphone video featuring the Bangor district staff was recorded at a tavern in Bangor in January.
The woman who posted the video on YouTube told WOOD-TV she didn’t record it. Her connection to the district is unclear.
District attorney Robert Huber told parents at a Bangor Board of Education meeting Monday that no students were named in the video.
Police Chief Tommy Simpson told WZZM-TV that a school staffer felt threatened by the video and filed a complaint. No criminal charges have been filed.
Bangor is 50 miles southwest of Grand Rapids.