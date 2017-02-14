Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezePaid LeaveDoDFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Secretly recorded comments lead…

Secretly recorded comments lead to teachers’ reprimand

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 11:06 am < a min read
Share

BANGOR, Mich. (AP) — Six western Michigan teachers have been reprimanded and a school secretary has resigned after they were secretly videoed saying whether they would have sex with, marry or kill certain co-workers and students.

WOOD-TV and WZZM-TV report that the six-minute cellphone video featuring the Bangor district staff was recorded at a tavern in Bangor in January.

The woman who posted the video on YouTube told WOOD-TV she didn’t record it. Her connection to the district is unclear.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

District attorney Robert Huber told parents at a Bangor Board of Education meeting Monday that no students were named in the video.

Advertisement

Police Chief Tommy Simpson told WZZM-TV that a school staffer felt threatened by the video and filed a complaint. No criminal charges have been filed.

Bangor is 50 miles southwest of Grand Rapids.

Topics:
Media News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Secretly recorded comments lead…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Department of Commerce and Labor created

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor lifts weights during the Ike Strength Fest competition

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended