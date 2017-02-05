Shortage of Philadelphia transit cars expected due to cracks

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia area’s main transit agency says there will be a temporary shortage of rail cars during peak hours following the discovery of cracks in the support beams of two cars.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said a crack was found on a main load-carrying beam on a Market-Frankford Line car during regularly scheduled vehicle overhaul work.

The transit agency removed some other vehicles that had indications of possible cracks. Other vehicles that have been cleared remain in service, and more cars should be added as inspections progress.

But beginning Monday, SEPTA says customers may experience delays and crowded conditions along the Market-Frankford Line. Supplemental bus service will be provided.

Advertisement

Last summer, the agency had to take about one-third of its fleet out of service because of a structural defect.