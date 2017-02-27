Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetNavy SecretaryHiring FreezeSecurity ClearanceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Smoker who accidentally lit…

Smoker who accidentally lit sweatshirt on fire has died

By master
and The Associated Press February 27, 2017 4:32 pm < a min read
Share

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey man who accidentally set his hooded sweatshirt on fire while trying to light a cigarette outside a Pennsylvania mall has died.

The Lehigh County coroner’s office says 78-year-old Phillipsburg resident Roger Carney died Sunday night at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

Palmer Township police say he was outside the Palmer Park Mall near Easton on Feb. 21 when his sweatshirt caught fire.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Some people inside the mall saw the fire and ran outside to douse it with water, but Carney had severe burns to his hands, upper chest and head by the time police arrived.

Advertisement

The coroner’s office says he died of complications from the burns and the death was ruled accidental.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Smoker who accidentally lit…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1951: States ratify 22nd Amendment

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS secretary visits FDA

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.