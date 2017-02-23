Supreme Court won’t hear Ohio man’s Amish hair-cutting case

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.
|Feb 22, 2017
|L Income
|18.6605
|0.0001
|0.61%
|L 2020
|25.0707
|-0.0027
|1.04%
|L 2030
|27.7800
|-0.0065
|1.48%
|L 2040
|29.8366
|-0.0094
|1.70%
|L 2050
|17.0719
|-0.0068
|1.91%
|G Fund
|15.2394
|0.0010
|0.20%
|F Fund
|17.5464
|0.0120
|0.23%
|C Fund
|32.6799
|-0.0318
|1.90%
|S Fund
|43.2654
|-0.1702
|2.16%
|I Fund
|25.7181
|0.0575
|2.89%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.