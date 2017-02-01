Sports Listen

Suspect in custody in shooting of contract transit officer

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 2:00 pm < a min read
DENVER (AP) — Police are asking their officers to be vigilant after a man walked up to a uniformed transit officer in downtown Denver Tuesday night, put a gun to his neck and shot him, killing the 56-year-old officer.

Police say two women were asking the unidentified armed officer with the Regional Transportation District for help with the light rail system when 37-year-old Joshua Cummings approached him from behind and shot him near Union Station, a transit hub. They say the women heard the gunman say “Do as I say” before firing.

Chief Robert White said investigators aren’t sure what motivated the shooting but because the officer was wearing a dark blue uniform similar to those worn by police, he warns officers to be careful.

It’s not clear if Cummings has a lawyer.

U.S. News
