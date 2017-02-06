Sports Listen

Trending:

Bug BountyHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysWhistleblowersMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » TBI: Authorities shoot driver…

TBI: Authorities shoot driver following Tennessee chase

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 11:16 am < a min read
Share

NEWPORT, Tenn. (AP) — An investigation is underway after authorities shot a driver following a chase in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tells media outlets that the incident began Sunday night when a woman drove over a National Park Service ranger’s foot after he tried to stop her for speeding.

The driver fled and was pursued by authorities into Cosby, where they say the woman hit a police cruiser before fleeing again. Deputies chased the vehicle to a field, where they say the driver then hit a deputy with her car.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

Law enforcement officials say shots were fired at the driver as the vehicle continued moving toward the injured deputy.

Advertisement

The driver was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown. The injured Cocke County deputy was hospitalized and released.

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » TBI: Authorities shoot driver…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1911: Ronald Reagan born

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Puppy all-stars and Webb telescope

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended