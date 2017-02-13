Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Teen killed, 2 wounded,…

Teen killed, 2 wounded, in shooting near Tampa parade route

By master February 13, 2017 7:16 am < a min read
Share

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A teenager has been killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Tampa apartment complex as residents were gathered to watch a parade.

Tampa police spokesman Steve Hegarty tells news outlets that 17-year-old Tee’on Milledge was killed Saturday night following a confrontation that Milledge and his friends had with another group at a housing complex in the Ybor City neighborhood.

The Tampa Bay Times (http://bit.ly/2kneNmw ) reports about 100 residents had gathered outside to watch the neighborhood’s annual Sant’Yago Illuminated Knight Parade when the shots rang out.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

The two other victims received minor injuries.

Advertisement

It is unclear what prompted the shooting. As of Sunday, no suspects had been arrested.

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Teen killed, 2 wounded,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended