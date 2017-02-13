The Latest: Man charged in Missouri nightclub shooting

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on a nightclub shooting in Missouri (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

A man has been charged with first-degree murder for a shooting outside a rural southeast Missouri nightclub that left one man dead and six others wounded.

Travis Ware II was also charged Monday and armed criminal action following the Sunday morning shooting in the parking lot of Club Envy in Caruthersville.

Online court records say Ware is from Caruthersville but don’t indicate whether he has an attorney to speak for him. He’s being held without bond.

Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott says investigators believe Ware was acquainted with the victims. But he says witnesses, including people who were shot, have been reluctant to provide details.

Six people were shot and a seventh was injured when he went through a window. Two of the shooting victims are critically wounded and three are stable.

___

1:30 p.m.

Police say one man is in custody in a shooting outside a Missouri nightclub that left one man dead and six others injured.

Authorities haven’t released names of the victims in the early Sunday shooting at Club Envy in Caruthersville, 90 miles north of Memphis, Tennessee.

Sgt. Clark Parrott of the Missouri State Highway Patrol originally said Monday that two people are in custody. He later clarified that one was arrested on an unrelated warrant. Another man is in custody in the shooting and he hasn’t been charged.

Parrott says investigators are trying to determine what happened, but that the gunman and victims apparently knew each other.

Six people were shot and a seventh was injured when he went through a window. Two of the shooting victims are critically wounded and three are stable.

___

11:30 a.m.

One man is dead and six others are injured after gunfire broke out at a party in a nightclub in far southeastern Missouri.

Authorities haven’t released names of the victims in the early Sunday shooting at Club Envy in Caruthersville, 90 miles north of Memphis, Tennessee.

Sgt. Clark Parrott of the Missouri State Highway Patrol says two people are in custody, but no charges have been filed. He says investigators are still trying to determine what happened, but that the gunman and victims apparently knew each other.

Six people were shot and a seventh man was injured when he went through a window. Two of the shooting victims are critically wounded and three are stable.

The club had been rented out for a private party attended by about 300 people.