The Latest: Another winter blast of snow hits Northeast

The Latest on a winter storm that moved into the Northeast on Sunday (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Officials in the Northeast are urging people take precautions and schools have begun announcing cancellations as another winter blast of snow moves into the region.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh asked people Sunday to be careful driving into the city and shoveling the heavy snow.

Schools across the region said they would be closed Monday.

FlightAware says 5,500 U.S. flights were delayed and nearly 1,300 canceled Sunday.

11:03 a.m.

The Northeast U.S. is bracing for a winter blast of snow and strong winds that could take the title of biggest storm of the season from one that dumped up to 19 inches of snow just days ago.

Winter storm warnings are in effect from upstate New York to Maine, where blizzard conditions and 2 feet of snow are possible. The National Weather Service says up to 19 inches of snow could fall in Boston, while Connecticut and Rhode Island could see more than 6 inches.

Wind gusts of more than 50 mph and coastal flooding could hit parts of the region.

FlightAware says more than 3,000 flights have been canceled nationwide, including 155 at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

Parts of the region are still cleaning up after Thursday’s storm.