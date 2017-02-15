The Latest: Couple marries at California dam evacuation site

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on problems with an emergency spillway at the nation’s tallest dam (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

A California couple got married at an evacuation center on Valentine’s Day after they were displaced from their home amid fears that a damaged spillway at the Lake Oroville dam could fail and unleash a wall of water.

KRON reports (http://bit.ly/2kKIoHs) that Leotta and Henry Ruedas had been planning for 10 years to get married on Valentine’s Day this year.

But on Sunday they were forced to leave their home and go to the Placer County Fairgrounds evacuation center. That’s where they tied the knot.

The couple was among 200,000 Californians who were ordered to evacuate because they live downstream from the dam.

Evacuees at the fairgrounds became impromptu wedding planners and guests thanks to a Facebook post. People donated a wedding dress, tuxedo, food, drinks, flowers, hotel room and limo.

About 300 people at the center joined in the celebration.

___

7:25 a.m.

The Oroville Reservoir is continuing to drain as state water officials scrambled to reduce the lake’s level ahead of impending storms.

State Department of Water Resources spokesman Chris Orrock says that the reservoir was down 20 feet since it reached capacity on Sunday when it overflowed and sparked an evacuation order for nearly 200,000 people south of the dam.

Orrock says the lake is draining at 100,000 cubic feet per second, reducing the reservoir about a foot every three hours. Orrock says the department wants to drop the reservoir’s level 50 feet overall by Sunday.

Forecasts call for 2-4 inches of rain and snow in the foothills and mountains starting Wednesday night or early Thursday. But the storm was looking colder than projected, meaning less rain and less runoff than last week’s storms.

___

7:25 a.m.

_____

12:30 a.m.

The stress of evacuation and an uncertain future were enough for Donald Azevedo and his family to opt to stay a few more nights in an emergency shelter rather than risk having to do it all again.

The family was among the nearly 200,000 Californians who live downstream from the country’s tallest dam who were told they could return home but warned they may have to flee again if repairs made to the battered Oroville Dam spillways don’t hold.

The fixes could be put to their first test later this week with the first of a series of small storms forecast for the region expected to reach the area Wednesday night.