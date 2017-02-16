Sports Listen

The Latest: Ex-friend’s testifies Durst said he killed wife

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 2:24 pm < a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on pretrial testimony in the Robert Durst murder case (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

A former close friend of Robert Durst says the millionaire heir’s best friend confided in him that Durst killed his first wife.

Nathan Chavin testified Thursday in Los Angeles that Susan Berman told him Durst admitted killing his wife.

The body of Kathleen Durst has never been found, and prosecutors say he killed Berman to keep her from talking with police.

Durst has pleaded not guilty to murder in the fatal shooting of Berman.

Chavin says he didn’t believe Berman when she told him. He says he asked Berman how she knew and she said that Durst told her.

Chavin says Berman mentioned that they had to protect Durst.

