Sports Listen

Trending:

DUNSDoDFirst 100 DaysHigh-Risk ListMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » The Latest: 5 rescued…

The Latest: 5 rescued from swollen San Jose creek

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 11:57 am 2 min read
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on the storms in California (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

Fire officials say they have rescued five people from a swollen San Jose creek following robust storms.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

San Jose Fire Capt. Mitch Matlow says the department was originally called out Tuesday for reports of 20 to 40 people who were stranded but that number turned out to be inaccurate. He says everyone has been located.

Advertisement

The Mercury News in San Jose reports (http://bayareane.ws/2kHXtOo) the people were apparently part of a homeless encampment along Coyote Creek.

The conditions of the five people rescued were not immediately available.

___

8:35 a.m.

Authorities say a portion of Highway 50 in the Sierra is in danger of collapsing after the shoulder gave way following heavy storms.

The California Highway Patrol reports the shoulder of westbound Highway 50, east of Bridal Veil Falls in El Dorado County, collapsed and the No. 2 lane is buckling.

Crews have the No. 1 lane still open as Caltrans works to fix the road failure.

No additional information was released.

Highway 50 has been plagued with issues over the past several weeks as numerous mudslides have blocked the road for days in a row.

The atmospheric river of moisture that has saturated drought-parched ground with drenching storms in recent weeks returned with a vengeance after briefly focusing its fury on Southern California.

___

7:10 a.m.

An evacuation order remains in place Tuesday morning though San Joaquin County crews have stabilized a breached levee and at least temporarily halted the leak.

Forecasters say a flash flood warning is in effect.

The levee break along the San Joaquin River prompted an evacuation order Monday for about 500 people living in mainly ranch and farmlands near Manteca.

Manteca resident Dino Warda told television station KCRA that some farmers took their tractors and other equipment to the levee to help shore it up.

Water had been backing up almost to the top of the San Joaquin River levees before the downpour.

The atmospheric river of moisture that has saturated drought-parched ground with drenching storms in recent weeks returned with a vengeance after briefly focusing its fury on Southern California.

___

2:35 a.m.

Creeks and rivers topped their banks, hundreds of homes were evacuated and several thousand people found themselves trapped in a rural hamlet as Northern California emerged Tuesday from yet another winter storm.

The atmospheric river of moisture that has saturated drought-parched ground with a series of drenching storms in recent weeks returned with a vengeance to the north on Monday after briefly focusing its fury on Southern California.

The downpours swelled watercourses that already teetered near or above flood levels and left about half of the state under flood, wind and snow advisories.

However, the storm system began to weaken late Monday night and was moving away after dumping 1.86 inches of rain in San Francisco, around 2 inches in much of the Central Valley and more than 7 inches in the mountains above Big Sur, the National Weather Service reported.

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » The Latest: 5 rescued…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1885: Washington Monument dedicated

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors handle lines during a small boat operation aboard USS Nimitz

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6409 0.0038 0.61%
L 2020 25.0260 0.0068 1.04%
L 2030 27.7096 0.0094 1.48%
L 2040 29.7502 0.0110 1.70%
L 2050 17.0168 0.0065 1.91%
G Fund 15.2344 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.5362 0.0237 0.23%
C Fund 32.5153 0.0549 1.90%
S Fund 43.1201 0.0607 2.16%
I Fund 25.6715 -0.0650 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.