The Latest: 5 rescued from swollen San Jose creek

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on the storms in California (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

Fire officials say they have rescued five people from a swollen San Jose creek following robust storms.

San Jose Fire Capt. Mitch Matlow says the department was originally called out Tuesday for reports of 20 to 40 people who were stranded but that number turned out to be inaccurate. He says everyone has been located.

The Mercury News in San Jose reports (http://bayareane.ws/2kHXtOo) the people were apparently part of a homeless encampment along Coyote Creek.

The conditions of the five people rescued were not immediately available.

8:35 a.m.

Authorities say a portion of Highway 50 in the Sierra is in danger of collapsing after the shoulder gave way following heavy storms.

The California Highway Patrol reports the shoulder of westbound Highway 50, east of Bridal Veil Falls in El Dorado County, collapsed and the No. 2 lane is buckling.

Crews have the No. 1 lane still open as Caltrans works to fix the road failure.

No additional information was released.

Highway 50 has been plagued with issues over the past several weeks as numerous mudslides have blocked the road for days in a row.

The atmospheric river of moisture that has saturated drought-parched ground with drenching storms in recent weeks returned with a vengeance after briefly focusing its fury on Southern California.

7:10 a.m.

An evacuation order remains in place Tuesday morning though San Joaquin County crews have stabilized a breached levee and at least temporarily halted the leak.

Forecasters say a flash flood warning is in effect.

The levee break along the San Joaquin River prompted an evacuation order Monday for about 500 people living in mainly ranch and farmlands near Manteca.

Manteca resident Dino Warda told television station KCRA that some farmers took their tractors and other equipment to the levee to help shore it up.

Water had been backing up almost to the top of the San Joaquin River levees before the downpour.

The atmospheric river of moisture that has saturated drought-parched ground with drenching storms in recent weeks returned with a vengeance after briefly focusing its fury on Southern California.

2:35 a.m.

Creeks and rivers topped their banks, hundreds of homes were evacuated and several thousand people found themselves trapped in a rural hamlet as Northern California emerged Tuesday from yet another winter storm.

The atmospheric river of moisture that has saturated drought-parched ground with a series of drenching storms in recent weeks returned with a vengeance to the north on Monday after briefly focusing its fury on Southern California.

The downpours swelled watercourses that already teetered near or above flood levels and left about half of the state under flood, wind and snow advisories.

However, the storm system began to weaken late Monday night and was moving away after dumping 1.86 inches of rain in San Francisco, around 2 inches in much of the Central Valley and more than 7 inches in the mountains above Big Sur, the National Weather Service reported.