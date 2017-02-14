Tractor-trailer’s cab severed in crash; driver survives

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say a tractor-trailer’s cab separated from the rest of the rig when the truck hit a guardrail, and then slid down an embankment onto a city street with the driver inside.
Police say in a statement that 31-year-old Matthew Black of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening in the accident Tuesday morning on a U.S. 15 overpass in Frederick.
Police say Black was flown to the University of Maryland Medical Center’s shock trauma unit in Baltimore, about 50 miles east of the crash.
The crash forced closures of both U.S. 15 and West 7th Street as crews removed the wreckage and cleaned up spilled fuel.
