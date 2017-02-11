Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Train derails near Sacramento,…

Train derails near Sacramento, no one injured

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 4:26 am < a min read
Share

ELK GROVE, Calif. (AP) — A freight train derailed in suburban Sacramento, sending more than a dozen train cars into the mucky and swollen Cosumnes River.

KCRA reports (http://bit.ly/2kYcnPI ) Friday that the derailment happened at roughly 1 p.m. in the city of Elk Grove.

There were three people onboard the train, but no one was injured.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

It is unclear what the train was carrying. Hazardous materials crews were called to the scene as a precaution. There was a red substance seen leaking out of one of the train cars, the station reports.

Advertisement

Near the train derailment, there was a levee break, but it is unclear if that was what caused the train derailment.

Traffic is backing up on Highway 99 because drivers are looking at the scene. People are asked to avoid the area.

___

Information from: KCRA-TV.

Topics:
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Train derails near Sacramento,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended