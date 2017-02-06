More trains expected during Philadelphia’s evening rush hour

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia transit officials say there should be more trains running for the evening rush hour on a subway line where cracks were found on two subway cars.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority took dozens of cars out of service on the Market-Frankford line after a crack was found on a main load-carrying beam.

General Manager Jeffrey Knueppel said Monday morning’s rush hour was not as crowded as feared.

Knueppel says 16 trains were running rather than the usual 24, and that number should rise to 18 by the evening rush hour. Sixty supplemental buses were available, but only eight were used.

It’s the second time in a year the agency had to stop using trains because of structural problems. Over the summer, it took about one-third of its regional railroad fleet out of service because of a defect.