Youth accused of killing teen, taking selfie might testify

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A forensic pathologist testifies that a Pennsylvania teenager shot in the face could have been saved in the time authorities allege his shooter posed for a selfie with the victim then fled to hide the weapon.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review (http://bit.ly/2lMfMSC) reports Dr. Cyril Wecht testified Wednesday that 16-year-old Ryan Mangan could have survived with medical care after he was shot.

Eighteen-year-old Maxwell Morton is on trial for Mangan’s death in February 2015.

Jurors earlier viewed a photograph authorities allege Morton took with Mangan’s body after the shooting.

The prosecution rested Wednesday. Defense attorney Pat Thomassey said Morton plans to testify. The defense argues the teens were playing with the gun and it accidentally fired.

