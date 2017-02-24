Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » UMass-Amherst's Old Chapel reopens…

UMass-Amherst’s Old Chapel reopens after $21M renovation

By master
and The Associated Press February 24, 2017 10:41 am < a min read
Share

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — An iconic building on the University of Massachusetts Amherst campus has opened for the first time in almost two decades.

The university announced Thursday that the first floor of the Old Chapel is now open weekdays for study, informal gatherings or relaxing.

The building was closed in 1999 because of structural deterioration. Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy made the project a priority when he was appointed in 2012.

Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.

The reopening followed a two-year, $21 million renovation. The project not only improved the building’s structural integrity, but added an accessible entrance, an elevator and a new kitchen.

Advertisement

The top floor, a large open space for performances and lectures, will open in the future.

The Old Chapel opened in 1885 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2015.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » UMass-Amherst's Old Chapel reopens…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

TRAPPIST-1 Planets Briefing

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6669 0.0064 0.61%
L 2020 25.0833 0.0126 1.04%
L 2030 27.7977 0.0177 1.48%
L 2040 29.8568 0.0202 1.70%
L 2050 17.0833 0.0114 1.91%
G Fund 15.2404 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.5816 0.0352 0.23%
C Fund 32.6974 0.0175 1.90%
S Fund 43.0250 -0.2404 2.16%
I Fund 25.8345 0.1164 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.