Winning ticket for $435 million Powerball sold in Indiana

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 8:46 am < a min read
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana lottery official says the sole winning ticket for an estimated $435 million Powerball jackpot was sold in an Indiana city.

Hoosier Lottery spokesman Dennis Rosebrough says the name of the business in Lafayette where the winning ticket was sold will be announced Thursday. Lafayette is about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Rosebrough says the winner has 180 days to claim the prize and can claim anonymously in Indiana through a limited liability corporation or other means. Rosebrough says the single winning ticket means “no one will have to share.”

The winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were 10-13-28-52-61 and Powerball 2.

Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The top prize falls to $40 million for the next drawing Saturday.

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Winning ticket for $435…
