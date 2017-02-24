Sports Listen

Woman in custody in central Kansas triple shooting released

February 24, 2017
NEWTON, Kan. (AP) — A woman who was taken into custody in connection with a central Kansas shooting that left four people dead has been released from custody.

Harvey County authorities say a 42-year-old Newton woman was arrested Thursday. But the sheriff’s department said she was released Friday after questioning and investigators don’t expect to charge her.

Three victims were found dead Thursday inside a home in Newton. A suspect in those deaths, 33-year-old David Lee Montano, of Newton, fled from the home and was shot to death by a Newton police officer during a confrontation.

Harvey County Attorney David Yoder said Friday the shootings appeared to be a domestic situation, rather than drug-related.

Yoder also said Montano was facing federal charges in a separate case, which was not related to Thursday’s shooting.

