Women say man accused of 1975 killings tried to abduct them

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 12:12 pm < a min read
BEDFORD, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man accused of killing Maryland sisters who disappeared more than 40 years ago had tried to abduct two other girls around the same time.

Lloyd Welch. Jr. goes on trial in April for murder in the deaths of Sheila Lyon and Katherine Lyon. They were last seen walking to a mall in Washington’s Maryland suburbs in 1975. They’ve never been found.

Prosecutors say in documents posted by WSET-TV that if Welch is convicted, two women will testify at his sentencing that they got into Welch’s car near that mall in 1975. Prosecutors say the women sensed they were in danger and had to roll down the car windows “to avoid abduction.”

Prosecutors say others will testify about being sexually assaulted by Welch.

Welch’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a message.

