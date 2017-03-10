10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. UNDER SCRUTINY: TRUMP’S ‘INSURANCE FOR EVERYBODY’ PLEDGE

Republicans pushing a plan to dismantle Obama’s health care law brace for a Congressional Budget Office analysis widely expected to conclude that fewer Americans will have health coverage under the proposal.

2. WHERE BLIZZARD COULD DUMP 18 INCHES OF SNOW

Advertisement

Forecasters say a nor’easter will bring heavy, wind-whipped snow from New Jersey to Maine.

3. NO LET-UP IN DISPUTE BETWEEN NATO ALLIES

Turkey summons the Netherlands’ top diplomat to formally protest the treatment of a Turkish minister in that country over the weekend.

4. TRUMP TO MEET, GREET ANGELA MERKEL

The German chancellor is heading to Washington for her first meeting with the U.S. president.

5. LIVESTOCK PERISHING IN SOMALIA’S DROUGHT

The worsening drought is killing off up to 70 percent of herders’ animals, leaving a key population without their main source of survival.

6. NONPROFIT’S MOTTO: ‘LESS JAIL, MORE FUTURE’

In the tough neighborhoods of greater Boston, an unusual program is seeking to steer hundreds of the region’s highest-risk young men away from a return behind bars.

7. SCIENTISTS RACE TO PREVENT WIPEOUT OF CORAL REEFS

The unique underwater ecosystems are dying on an unprecedented scale due to rising ocean temperatures.

8. LEGENDARY PHOTOGRAPHER TO RETIRE

Nick Ut, the Pulitzer Prize-winner most famous for his image from the Vietnam War known worldwide as “Napalm Girl,” is ending a 51-year career at the AP.

9. WHOSE TV PROFILE IS RISING

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow emerges as the favorite cable news host for presidential resistors in the opening days of the Trump administration.

10. NORTHWESTERN CELEBRATES HOOPS MILESTONE

On Selection Sunday, the Wildcats’ first trip to the NCAA Tournament in program history steals the headlines.