U.S. News

U.S. News

10 Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Press
March 27, 2017
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHAT TRUMP IS WILLING TO DO WITH ‘OBAMACARE’

The U.S. president’s aides open the door to working with moderate Democrats on the health care issue.

2. AP: ‘BATHROOM BILL’ COSTLY FOR NORTH CAROLINA

The law limiting LGBT protections will cost the state more than $3.75 billion in lost business over a dozen years, an AP analysis finds.

3. POLICE SEARCH FOR SUSPECTS IN DEADLY NIGHTCLUB SHOOTING

Cincinnati officials say that several men got into a dispute inside the crowded Cameo club, escalating into gunfire.

4. RUSSIAN OPPOSITION LEADER EXPECTED IN COURT

Alexei Navalny, who recently announced he’s running for president, was detained while walking to a rally from a nearby subway station as tens of thousands protested across the country against corruption.

5. SOUTH KOREA PROSECUTORS PUSH TO ARREST EX-LEADER

The move comes after Park Geun-hye was questioned over suspicions that she colluded with a jailed confidante to extort from companies and other wrongdoings.

6. WHO WILL RUN NEW ‘INNOVATION’ OFFICE

Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, will lead a division that will seek to overhaul government functions using ideas from the business sector.

7. EVANGELICAL CHURCHES BOOMING IN CUBA

The building of churches conflicts with a communist government that recognizes freedom of religion but not the right to erect houses of worship, an AP investigation finds.

8. SOME RESISTING SEATTLE HOMELESS PLAN

Those opposed to $55 million a year in new taxes to fight the problem say the city already spends millions to combat homelessness, and things have gotten worse.

9. TRUMP SEEKING TO ELIMINATE NEA

The National Endowment for the Arts is diverse and decentralized, with a significant part of its budget distributed to state and local organizations.

10. UPSTARTS REACH FINAL FOUR

After knocking on the door a few times, Gonzaga makes its first national semifinal. South Carolina, meanwhile, enters having never been close to this deep a run.

