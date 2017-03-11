Sports Listen

Trending:

First 100 DaysExecutive OrderHiring Freeze"Fat Leonard"Mike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » 11 bikers sue over…

11 bikers sue over arrests after 2015 Texas bar shootout

By master
and The Associated Press March 15, 2017 9:57 pm < a min read
Share

WACO, Texas (AP) — Eleven bikers have filed a lawsuit in federal court, alleging their civil rights were violated when they were arrested after the 2015 shootout at a Central Texas restaurant.

In their lawsuit, the 11 contend they were arrested without cause after the shootout that killed nine people at the Twin Peaks restaurant and bar in Waco.

The Waco Tribune-Herald (http://bit.ly/2mPMDF8) reports the lawsuit seeks unspecified damages from defendants McLennan County and the city of Waco, former Waco Police Chief Brent Stroman, Detective Manuel Chavez, McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna and other unidentified government employees.

President Trump signs government reorganization order.

Last week, Morgan English sued county and city officials, alleging civil rights violations and asking for $350 million in damages.

Advertisement

___

This story has been corrected to delete reference to second lawsuit filed, which has come into question.

___

Information from: Waco Tribune-Herald, http://www.wacotrib.com

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » 11 bikers sue over…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: LBJ calls for equal voting rights

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Webb telescope ghostly 'lights out' inspection

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7144 0.0445 1.39%
L 2020 25.1896 0.1129 2.42%
L 2030 27.9628 0.1865 3.47%
L 2040 30.0571 0.2336 3.99%
L 2050 17.2113 0.1503 4.47%
G Fund 15.2602 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.4808 0.0943 0.94%
C Fund 33.0444 0.2752 5.95%
S Fund 42.8850 0.5668 4.66%
I Fund 26.1872 0.3023 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.