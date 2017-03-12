Sports Listen

12-year-old St. Louis boy fatally shot as he played with gun

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The parents of a 12-year-old St. Louis boy was accidentally shot to death while playing with his younger brother are accused of causing the death.

Prosecutors on Wednesday charged 41-year-old Donnie L. Holmes and 40-year-old Yolanda Jackson with second-degree involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment. Holmes also is charged with unlawful firearm and felony drug possession.

Police say sixth-grader Damian Holmes and his 9-year-old brother were home alone shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday when they began playing with a gun they found. The gun discharged, shooting Damian in the head. It’s not clear which child fired the fatal shot.

Damian was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Online court records don’t show whether Holmes or Jackson have attorneys.

Holmes is jailed on $300,000 cash bond, Jackson on $200,000 cash bond.

