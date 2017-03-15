Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » 15 people shot, 1…

15 people shot, 1 killed at Cincinnati nightclub

By master
and The Associated Press March 26, 2017 4:35 am < a min read
Share

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say 15 people were shot and one person was killed when gunfire erupted at a Cincinnati nightclub.

WLWT reports (http://bit.ly/2mDfUV3 ) that the shooting was happened about 2 a.m. Sunday at Cameo nightclub.

The victims were taken to four area hospitals.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

Police have not said whether anyone is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the shooting.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » 15 people shot, 1…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Students pilot a bomb disposal robot

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.