20-year sentence for mistaken Washington state honor killing

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing an Oregon man he mistakenly believed impregnated a 13-year-old girl.

The Yakima Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2lqaYCz) that 21-year-old Yoset Dominguez-Serrano of Outlook, Washington, received the sentence Friday in Yakima County Superior Court.

Dominguez-Serrano in January pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the February 2015 killing of 24-year-old Antonio Hernandez-Ledezma of Boardman, Oregon.

Dominguez-Serrano told police he believed Hernandez-Ledezma had impregnated Dominguez-Serrano’s 13-year-old relative and killed the Oregon man to protect his family’s honor.

But DNA tests showed Hernandez-Ledesma wasn’t responsible for the pregnancy.

A hiker found Hernandez-Ledezma’s skeletal remains in September 2015.

Dominguez-Serrano faces deportation to Mexico once he completes his sentence.

