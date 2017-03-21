Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSDHSArmy TSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » 21 dead dogs found…

21 dead dogs found at Virginia home; man charged with abuse

By master
and The Associated Press March 9, 2017 3:56 pm < a min read
Share

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been charged with animal abuse and other offenses after authorities discovered 21 dead dogs in his home.

WAVY-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2n4yw08 ) that Vernon Alonzo Silver was arrested Wednesday night and charged with felony cruelty to animals and disposal of dead companion animals.

Police were called to Silver’s home earlier this week to investigate a smell coming from the house. When officers went inside, they found 21 dead dogs and one still alive.

What does a 10 percent budget cut look like for your agency?

The station reports that Silver was issued 32 summonses in 2014 for animal cruelty, and that authorities removed more than a dozen pit bulls from his home.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » 21 dead dogs found…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1862: Ironclad battleships square off in Civil War firefight

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

USFWS supports global anti-wildlife trafficking initiative

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6526 -0.0128 1.39%
L 2020 25.0346 -0.0333 2.42%
L 2030 27.7083 -0.0555 3.47%
L 2040 29.7396 -0.0699 3.99%
L 2050 17.0065 -0.0450 4.47%
G Fund 15.2533 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4358 -0.0447 0.94%
C Fund 32.7217 -0.0650 5.95%
S Fund 42.3596 -0.2172 4.66%
I Fund 25.6001 -0.0941 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.