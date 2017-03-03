Sports Listen

3 commit suicide in San Diego County in 2 hours

By master
and The Associated Press March 31, 2017 7:00 pm < a min read
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Three people have committed suicide and fourth jumped from a freeway bridge but survived during a single two-hour period in San Diego County.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2oIBQuH) that a woman ran in front of an Amtrak train in Oceanside shortly before 9:30 a.m. Friday.

About two hours later, a woman jumped from the San Diego-Coronado Bridge. About the same time, a man shot himself on Interstate 8 near Alpine.

There’s no word on their identities.

Meanwhile, police say a 38-year-old man closed down a portion of Interstate 5 in San Diego for 21 hours before jumping from the edge Friday morning.

He landed about 15 feet below on a landscaped slope and had minor injuries.

Police negotiators had been talking to the man since Thursday afternoon.

