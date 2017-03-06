Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetBetter Buying PowerBRACTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Listen Live President Donald Trump speaks to Congress for the first time Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 9 p.m. EST.

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » 6 wounded in Ohio…

6 wounded in Ohio apartment complex shooting

By master
and The Associated Press March 1, 2017 12:17 am < a min read
Share

CINCINNATI (AP) — Six people have been wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex in Ohio.

The shooting happened late Tuesday night in Cincinnati.

Police say the victims range in age from 16 to 22. All of the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

It’s unclear what led to the shooting. Police say some of the victims may have been targeted since many of the shots were fired into one apartment unit in the complex.

Advertisement

No arrests have been made.

Police have not released any additional information.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » 6 wounded in Ohio…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1991: George H.W. Bush declares Kuwait liberated

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Seabees build a watch post

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6659 -0.0075 0.61%
L 2020 25.0694 -0.0237 1.04%
L 2030 27.7675 -0.0431 1.48%
L 2040 29.8160 -0.0565 1.70%
L 2050 17.0551 -0.0382 1.91%
G Fund 15.2453 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6125 0.0097 0.23%
C Fund 32.7087 -0.0833 1.90%
S Fund 42.9054 -0.4927 2.16%
I Fund 25.6781 0.0522 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.