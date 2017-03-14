Sports Listen

911 dispatcher in Tamir Rice case suspended for 8 days

By master
March 14, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — A 911 dispatcher who took a call that led to a white police officer’s fatal shooting of 12-year-old black boy who’d been playing with a pellet gun outside a Cleveland recreation center has been suspended for eight days.

Police Chief Calvin Williams stated in a disciplinary letter Constance Hollinger violated protocol.

The caller told Hollinger it was probably a juvenile with a fake weapon outside the rec center in 2014. Hollinger is accused of not relaying that to another dispatcher communicating with responders.

Cleveland safety director Michael McGrath handed down a two-day suspension for police officer William Cunningham. Cunningham was working off duty without permission at the rec center where Tamir (tuh-MEER’) Rice was shot by another officer.

A message seeking comment on behalf of Hollinger and Cunningham has been left for the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association.

