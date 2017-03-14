911 dispatcher in Tamir Rice case suspended for 8 days

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.
Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.
|Mar 14, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.6699
|-0.0125
|1.39%
|L 2020
|25.0767
|-0.0370
|2.42%
|L 2030
|27.7763
|-0.0642
|3.47%
|L 2040
|29.8235
|-0.0816
|3.99%
|L 2050
|17.0610
|-0.0535
|4.47%
|G Fund
|15.2593
|0.0010
|0.38%
|F Fund
|17.3865
|0.0090
|0.94%
|C Fund
|32.7692
|-0.1096
|5.95%
|S Fund
|42.3182
|-0.1972
|4.66%
|I Fund
|25.8849
|-0.1058
|4.37%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.