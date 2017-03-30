Sports Listen

Trending:

After 3-county crime spree, 2 dead in gunfight with police

March 30, 2017
ANCHORAGE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky say a man shot his girlfriend in the head, then killed himself during a gunfight with police.

The couple, 18-year-old Destiny A. Moneyhun and 25-year-old Bradley James Sheets, died Tuesday night after a crime spree that stretched the state and left an elderly widower dead.

Police say Sheets shot Moneyhun and then himself after pointing a revolver at officers in Anchorage, Kentucky.

In Barren County, where the pair lived, Glasgow Police Capt. Jennifer Arbogast said officers began looking for them Monday after their roommate reported his truck and firearm stolen. She said a statewide bulletin described them as armed, dangerous and possibly suicidal.

Hardin County Sheriff Chief Deputy David Lee said the two are suspected in the killing of 74-year-old Lewis Hoskinson, found stabbed to death Tuesday in his home.

