AP PHOTOS: On Women’s Day, many rally, skip work, wear red

March 8, 2017
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Many American women have observed International Women’s Day by staying home from work, joining rallies or wearing red to show how vital they are to the economy.

The Day Without a Woman protest in the United States was put together by organizers of the women’s marches that drew more than 1 million people the day after Republican President Donald Trump was sworn in.

Turnout was smaller Wednesday. Crowds often numbered in the hundreds.

Adina Ferber took a vacation day from her job at an art gallery to demonstrate in New York. It’s unknown how many other women heeded the call to skip work.

In Warsaw, Poland, thousands of women taking part in International Women’s Day showed the conservative government red cards and made noise with kitchenware to demand full birth control rights, respect and higher pay. In Istanbul, thousands marched despite restrictions on demonstrations imposed since last year’s failed coup.

