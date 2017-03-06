Sports Listen

Trending:

EPASocial MediaCOLAWorkforceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
WATCH LIVE HUD Secretary Ben Carson to deliver first address to workforce at 1 p.m. EST

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » APNewsBreak: Condemned Ohio man…

APNewsBreak: Condemned Ohio man kills himself on death row

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
and The Associated Press March 6, 2017 11:23 am < a min read
Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state says an Ohio man condemned to die for the slaying of his former girlfriend has killed himself on death row.

The Ohio prisons agency tells The Associated Press that inmate Patrick Leonard died Sunday night of an apparent suicide on death row in Chillicothe.

Leonard was sentenced to death for the 2000 killing of his ex-girlfriend, 23-year-old Dawn Flick, in Hamilton County.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Court records say the 47-year-old Leonard was angry at Flick for ending their relationship and refusing to reconcile.

Advertisement

Records say Leonard handcuffed Flick, tried to rape her and shot her three times.

Leonard was unusual among death row inmates in that he did not have a previous criminal record.

He didn’t have a scheduled execution date.

The last death row suicide in Ohio was in 2013.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » APNewsBreak: Condemned Ohio man…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1902: Permanent U.S. Census Bureau established

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.