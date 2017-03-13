Sports Listen

Trending:

HUDFBI HQ18FFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Arkansas official: State has…

Arkansas official: State has drugs to conduct 8 executions

By ANDREW DeMILLO
and The Associated Press March 13, 2017 12:32 pm 1 min read
Share

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has a new supply of a lethal injection drug that expired earlier this year, a prison spokesman said Monday, clearing the way for the state to move forward with eight executions scheduled next month.

Arkansas Department of Correction spokesman Solomon Graves said the state has 100 vials of potassium chloride, one of three drugs used in the state’s lethal injection protocol. The state’s previous supply of the drug had expired in January.

“Coupled with the two remaining drugs, there are enough to carry out the scheduled executions,” he said.

What does a 10 percent budget cut look like for your agency?

Solomon said the latest supply of the drug was received March 8 and expires at the end of August 2018. Solomon did not say where the state received the new supply, citing an Arkansas law that keeps the source of its lethal injection drugs secret.

Advertisement

The state hasn’t executed an inmate since 2005, but Gov. Asa Hutchinson last month scheduled four sets of double executions to occur before another drug, midazolam, expires at the end of April.

The state’s supply of vecuronium bromide expires on March 1, 2018.

Hutchinson scheduled the executions days after the U.S. Supreme Court said it wouldn’t review a state court ruling upholding the state’s lethal injection law. Justices earlier this month rejected an effort by the inmates to block the executions, saying there was no stay in place preventing the men from being put to death.

Attorneys for the inmates have asked a Pulaski County circuit judge to find the state’s lethal injection law — which keeps the names of its drug suppliers secret — and the three-drug protocol unconstitutional.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Arkansas official: State has…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior secretary meets with Glacier Nat'l Park management

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.