Army vet awarded Bronze Star for bravery in Vietnam battle

By master
and The Associated Press March 24, 2017 7:46 pm < a min read
MURRIETA, Calif. (AP) — An Army veteran has been awarded the Bronze Star for his heroism in a Vietnam War battle that left more than 50 U.S. soldiers dead and close to 200 injured.

Retired Sgt. Joseph Engles was presented with the military distinction Monday during a ceremony in his hometown of Murrieta in Southern California.

Former Maj. Gen. Julian Burns presented the award to Engles for gallantry in the face of the enemy during the Battle of Suoi Tre in March 1967.

Burns said in a statement Friday that Engles was seriously wounded during the battle but continued to man his gun and return fire. He says Engles also neutralized a rocket that landed nearby.

Burns says after battlefield medics removed shrapnel from Engles’ arm, he immediately returned to his gun to continue fighting.

