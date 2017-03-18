Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Authorities arrest 17-year-old in…

Authorities arrest 17-year-old in his mother’s death

By master
and The Associated Press March 18, 2017 4:32 pm < a min read
Share

CARY, N.C. (AP) — A 17-year-old North Carolina boy has been charged with killing his mother after an investigation that stretched more than a year.

A Town of Cary news release says Arnav Uppalapati was arrested Thursday night and charged with murder in the death of his mother. Authorities say he has been charged as an adult. The charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Emergency personnel recovered Nalini Tellaprolu’s body from the garage of her home on Dec. 17, 2015. Arnav Uppalapati had called 911 to say he found her there.

President Trump signs government reorganization order.

The News & Observer reports (http://bit.ly/2nQupkR ) the 51-year-old mother of two worked at Duke Medical Center. An autopsy report showed that Tellaprolu was strangled and left in her car.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Authorities arrest 17-year-old in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

FDA Commissioner tours Woodford Reserve distillery

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.