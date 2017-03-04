Sports Listen

Authorities: Fire in Dallas condo complex, 1 slightly hurt

By master
and The Associated Press March 4, 2017 10:44 am < a min read
DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say more than 100 firefighters battled a late-night fire in a four-story condominium building in Dallas.

Officials say one person suffered minor injuries in the fire at the 60-unit complex.

The blaze was under control and mostly extinguished by Saturday morning. Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans says crews remained at the scene to monitor hot spots.

Evans says residents calmly exited just before 11:30 p.m. Friday because of smoke, shortly before flames erupted.

Evans says one person was taken to a hospital because of medical issues exacerbated by fire and smoke but was expected to be OK.

Evans had no immediate cause of the fire. American Red Cross officials say they were assisting about 100 displaced residents.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
